Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Superior Industries International Trading Down 1.1 %

Superior Industries International stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $101.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 171,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 789,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 818.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 782,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 697,367 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

