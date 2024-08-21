Surmodics, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Surmodics in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surmodics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.69 million, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $42.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 393.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 260,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 207,500 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Surmodics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,531,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Surmodics by 4,722.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 67,010 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Surmodics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,723,000. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP bought a new stake in Surmodics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,350,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

