Susquehanna Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JD. Barclays decreased their price objective on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $28.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34. JD.com has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 812.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

