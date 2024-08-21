Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 600.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Synopsys by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $7.65 on Wednesday, hitting $564.68. 865,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,547. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.82 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $573.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.67.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,069.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.00.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

