Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.270-3.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.070-13.120 EPS.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $629.00.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $7.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $564.68. 863,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,546. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.67. The company has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $433.82 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,393,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

