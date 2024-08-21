Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

