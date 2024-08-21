Take-Two Interactive Software’s (TTWO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTWO. HSBC upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.84. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.77.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

