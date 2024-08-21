Tapestry Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 9,563 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 193% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,264 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 3,326.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 111,350 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,132 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.7 %

TPR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.06. 1,242,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,928. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. Tapestry has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tapestry

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.