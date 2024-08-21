Team Internet Group plc (TIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Team Internet Group stock opened at GBX 142.34 ($1.85) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £356.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2,060.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 160.56. Team Internet Group has a 12-month low of GBX 112.34 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 207.50 ($2.70).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Team Internet Group from GBX 205 ($2.66) to GBX 220 ($2.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

