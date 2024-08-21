Teladoc Health (TDOC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/20/2024 – Teladoc Health had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/6/2024 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $21.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – Teladoc Health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 8/1/2024 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $15.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $25.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2024 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
NYSE TDOC traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,718,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51.
In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas Mckinley bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $52,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,077 shares in the company, valued at $235,252.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $440,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,714 shares of company stock valued at $472,714 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.
