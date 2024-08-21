Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Up 4.8%

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.37 and last traded at $61.54. Approximately 211,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,198,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.71.
TEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at about $142,605,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,625,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,085,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $946,000.
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
