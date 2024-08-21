TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0169 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 6% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $94.53 million and $7.41 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00038324 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012564 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007766 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000094 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,957,864,400 coins and its circulating supply is 5,578,707,522 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

