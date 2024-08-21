Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,356,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 948,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,901,000 after buying an additional 69,536 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 909,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,230,000 after acquiring an additional 165,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,916,000 after acquiring an additional 31,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 768,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,937,000 after acquiring an additional 65,480 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXRH stock opened at $166.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $177.72.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

