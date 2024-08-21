The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

FBMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBMS

First Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

First Bancshares stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $999.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.93.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 8.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 310.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 69,254 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $4,548,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in First Bancshares by 16.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.