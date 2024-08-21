The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GUT stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GUT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,281,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $886,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 155,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 107,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners grew its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 101,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

