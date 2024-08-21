The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of GUT stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
