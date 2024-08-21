The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $34,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,792,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,578,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,885,000 after buying an additional 337,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.47. 285,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,118. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $182.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.02.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,779 shares of company stock worth $3,971,833 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

