Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. National Bankshares set a C$0.85 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.55 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.76.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$145.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.68.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

