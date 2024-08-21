TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $120.70

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.70 and last traded at $120.35, with a volume of 238233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.87.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKO. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.71 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,101,000 after buying an additional 1,002,121 shares in the last quarter. XN LP raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,381,000 after buying an additional 996,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,320,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,640,000 after buying an additional 961,880 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,189,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,056,000 after buying an additional 812,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,004,000 after buying an additional 557,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

