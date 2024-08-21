TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stake Decreased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lowered its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in TopBuild were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.00.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLD traded up $12.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.09. The stock had a trading volume of 141,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,918. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $217.08 and a one year high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

