Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.52

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 69736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Down 7.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$122.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Touchstone Exploration news, Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$30,250.00. In other Touchstone Exploration news, Director Paul Raymond Baay sold 239,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$131,725.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$30,250.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,078 shares of company stock valued at $12,459 and have sold 448,173 shares valued at $246,402. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.