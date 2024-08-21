TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Declares Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:TPGXL)

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4344 per share on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Shares of TPGXL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.07. 5,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,641. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.93. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

