Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $570.00

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 570 ($7.41) and last traded at GBX 605 ($7.86), with a volume of 545436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575.29 ($7.48).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,295 ($16.83) price target on shares of Tracsis in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Tracsis Stock Performance

Tracsis Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 700.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 829.54. The company has a market capitalization of £194.11 million, a PE ratio of 4,266.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

