TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,422.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,310.41 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,369.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,271.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,246.36.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.09, for a total value of $16,401,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,712 shares in the company, valued at $142,639,928.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,708 shares of company stock worth $133,146,005. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

