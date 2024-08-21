Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, CEO John T. Treace bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,473,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,838,570. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,473,095 shares in the company, valued at $38,838,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James T. Treace bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,139,441 shares in the company, valued at $6,893,618.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 289,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,990. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 58.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,681,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after buying an additional 1,352,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,725,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $2,412,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $2,247,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $391.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.23.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 32.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

