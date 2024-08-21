Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 1,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Tri City Bankshares Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75.

Tri City Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Tri City Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.36%.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

