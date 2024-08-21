Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.10

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.10 and last traded at $44.03, with a volume of 233601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.33 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $36,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $36,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $27,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,840 shares of company stock valued at $92,995 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

