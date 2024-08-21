Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Up 7.1%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.96 and last traded at $46.33. 524,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 711,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.24.

Several brokerages have commented on TRUP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Trupanion from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Trupanion from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $36,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,547.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $36,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,840 shares of company stock valued at $92,995 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Trupanion by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

