Turbo (TURBO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $275.18 Million

Turbo (TURBO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Turbo token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Turbo has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Turbo has a total market cap of $275.18 million and approximately $51.24 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Turbo Token Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io.

Turbo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 64,490,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00413079 USD and is down -4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $58,604,287.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

