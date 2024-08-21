Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.29 and last traded at $73.80. 2,402,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 18,876,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.47.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.32. The company has a market cap of $154.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.