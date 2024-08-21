Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Up 1.4%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.11 and last traded at $73.08. Approximately 3,598,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 18,967,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.47.

The firm has a market cap of $154.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Ted Buchan & Co bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 490,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 89,712 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 46,449 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,232,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

