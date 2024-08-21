United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Down 4.3%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.93 and last traded at $39.99. 4,868,884 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 3,679,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Get United States Steel alerts:

View Our Latest Report on X

United States Steel Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 1,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.