Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.39. 1,110,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,645,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.97 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ronald J. Mudry sold 28,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $113,050.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 513,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,218.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

