Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $216.91

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $216.91 and last traded at $216.84, with a volume of 4998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.35.

The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

