Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Increased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 140.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.41. 703,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,877. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14. The company has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.29.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

