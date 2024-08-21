Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $284.33

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $284.33 and last traded at $283.93, with a volume of 70092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $282.89.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.87 and its 200-day moving average is $266.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

