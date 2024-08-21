Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Holdings Lifted by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,973,000 after purchasing an additional 547,325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,284,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,601,000 after buying an additional 13,624 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,089,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,152,000 after purchasing an additional 66,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,004,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 820,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,585,000 after buying an additional 405,561 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BLV stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.04. The company had a trading volume of 319,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,218. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.03. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $75.55.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

