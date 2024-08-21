Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,271 shares during the period. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $268,503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,983 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after buying an additional 1,102,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.77. 4,069,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,240. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

