Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.00

Shares of Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.02 ($0.22).

Various Eateries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £29.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.20.

Various Eateries Company Profile

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 15 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

