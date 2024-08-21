Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Vector Group has a payout ratio of 56.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

Vector Group Stock Performance

VGR traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.13. 12,058,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. Vector Group has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $15.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on VGR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

