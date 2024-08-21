Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.85. The stock had a trading volume of 235,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.28.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

