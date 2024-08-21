Veracity Capital LLC Has $232,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 52.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $1,847,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 86.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $3.06 on Wednesday, hitting $146.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,396. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $139.41 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

