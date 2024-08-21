Veracity Capital LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.61. 711,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,086. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.29 and a 200 day moving average of $102.93. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $240.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

