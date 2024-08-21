Veracity Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,403,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,104,000 after acquiring an additional 846,517 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,520,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,063,000 after purchasing an additional 442,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,534,000 after purchasing an additional 576,063 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPYV stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.32. 1,439,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,917. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $51.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

