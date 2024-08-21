Veracity Capital LLC Sells 3,121 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLY. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 123,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RLY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.99. 33,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,010. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

