Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $528,018,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,143,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,055 shares of company stock valued at $428,345 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veralto Trading Up 0.2 %

VLTO traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.60. The company had a trading volume of 178,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,952. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.76. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veralto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

