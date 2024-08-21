Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) Declares Final Dividend of $0.06

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the real estate investment trust on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Vicinity Centres Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.82.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia’s leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 60 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. The Group has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 59 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 30 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 29 of which are co-owned by the Group.

