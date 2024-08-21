Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) Declares Final Dividend of $0.06

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the real estate investment trust on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.
Vicinity Centres Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.82.
Vicinity Centres Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vicinity Centres
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA vs. 401(k): A Comparison
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Is AMD Closing the Gap with Nvidia After its Recent Acquisition?
Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.