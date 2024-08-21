Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

VSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.08. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

