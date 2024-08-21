Vital Energy (VTLE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Vital Energy (NYSE: VTLE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/16/2024 – Vital Energy was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

8/15/2024 – Vital Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Vital Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $69.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Vital Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Vital Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Vital Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Vital Energy is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

VTLE traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 259,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,584. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.28. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $62.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vital Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,373.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $64,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 800.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,263,000 after acquiring an additional 481,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 19.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,227,000 after purchasing an additional 282,574 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $10,443,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,306,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

