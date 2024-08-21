Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $2.94

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $82.59 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $2.94 or 0.00004856 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,438.20 or 0.99850892 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008088 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012703 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.92132445 USD and is up 4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $8,418,664.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.