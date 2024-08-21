Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Shares Up 16.7%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 96,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 60,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Vulcan Minerals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 54.46 and a quick ratio of 173.87. The firm has a market cap of C$17.46 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.42.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Saint John’s, Canada.

